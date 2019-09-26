Group looking to petition Norfolk casino project following land sale vote

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of residents is working on a petition against a proposed casino project in Norfolk.

The group launched a “No Norfolk Casino” Facebook page and website say they have until Oct. 24 to collect 4,000 signatures.

Lisa Suhay says the city didn’t listen to a survey that showed neighbors wanted to save the vote for a later date.

Council voted earlier this week to enter an agreement with the Pamonkey Indian Tribe to tentatively sell waterfront property to build the casino.

Suhay says the group is working on a petition to start the process to overturn that vote.

Those who support the proposed casino say it will bring jobs and revenue to the area. It could have up to 4,500 slot machines, hotel rooms, restaurants and a spa and entertainment venue.