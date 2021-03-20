Group gathers in Norfolk to protest police brutality, racial injustice; officers block streets as crowd marches

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group with Black Lives Matter gathered in Norfolk Saturday night to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Protesters marched down Brambleton Avenue and Colley Avenue toward the downtown area.

Signs demanding justice and others saying, “Defund killer cops,” were held as the group walked the streets.

Black Lives Matter posted to Facebook saying they were marching for unity, Matthew Rushin, Demario Joyner, India Kager, Champ Turner, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Xzavier Hill, and Ty Gregory.

Police stopped traffic around 7:20 p.m. at the St. Paul’s exit into Norfolk from 264 as demonstrators interacted with officers and drivers.

Police are working to move traffic and have been blocking the streets as the crowd moves.

Norfolk Dispatch confirmed the protest and said that no injuries were reported.

A second Black Lives Matter protest is planned for 7:57 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.