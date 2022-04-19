NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk city leaders will break ground on the St. Paul’s transformation project on Tuesday.

The project will redevelop the Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace, and Calvert Square neighborhoods

Phase one of the project includes construction on the Tidewater Gardens area, after 618 units were demolished after years of discussion and controversy.

A $30 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will help pay for this part of the project.

Historically, redlining, segregation and systemic racism pushed Black people to the St. Paul’s area, which is divided off from downtown Norfolk. This created generations of families in poverty.

Now some worry the new homes will be too expensive for residents to return.

Residents sued the city in 2020, calling the project racist and essentially moving poor Black people to other poor areas.

But the city settled with several changes to the plans. Residents have a “right to return” policy that will make sure “good standing” residents can come back. Right now, more than half of the residents plan to move back when the new homes are built.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.

