Greek Fest Express drive-thru hits Norfolk in December

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Looking for a place to get authentic Greek food?

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral will be hosting a Greek Fest Express drive-thru. The event runs from Thursday, Dec. 10, until Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Walk-ups are not accepted and masks are required. Credit cards and debit cards only.

To participate in the drive-thru, enter the circular drive in front of the Cathedral at 7220 Granby Street in Norfolk, hand your order (no substitutions allowed) to a waiting attendant, then drive forward to pick up your food and back onto Granby Street.

The drive-thru menu and order form can be found here.

Volunteer registration can be found here. For more information, click here.