Graves family of Norfolk hosts a free turkey giveaway for all

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Founded in 1953, there is a Tom, Tommy, or Thomas to represent five generations of Graves who have stood by Hampton Roads families as they said goodbye to loved ones at Graves Funeral Home.

But on the eve of Christmas Eve, Tom Turkey was front and center in a drive-thru giveaway outside the funeral home on Church Street.

(Photo Courtesy: Graves Funeral Home)

Over the years, their turkey giveaway has been a joyous occasion. But for 2020, some of the joy has slipped away.

“This year has been especially trying. I had my first double funeral; father and son passed two days apart and we actually had their services on the same day,” said company Vice President Jason Graves.

Graves Funeral Home President Tommy Graves on hand for Turkey Giveaway

(Photo: Regina Mobley/WAVY)

Jason’s brother, Thomas, is also a vice president, and their father, Tommy Graves, a former player for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is president of the company. It was founded by the late Thomas (Tom) Graves and his wife Mildred in 1953.

Jason Graves, Angelia Williams Graves and Thomas Graves

(Photo: Regina Mobley/WAVY)

The last responders have made significant adjustments in the business of creating a dignified farewell while keeping survivors safe during the pandemic.

Jason Graves says more TLC is required.

“Especially the ones that are dealing with COVID that weren’t able to spend time with their loved ones before they passed,” he said.

The turkeys, frozen, are headed for grills, fryers, and ovens across the region as families will gather in smaller groups to celebrate the birth of Christ. Jason Graves says the holiday season brings hope for 2021.

“I hope that as with all Christians that we would treat one another the way that we want to be treated, the world will be a better place if we do that,” said Jason.