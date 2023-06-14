NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Following an autopsy, Norfolk Police were informed the undetermined death of an 84-year-old Norfolk woman was in fact a homicide, and they quickly arrested the victim’s grandson.

Officers responded to 2700 block of Dominion Avenue around 11:45 a.m. on June 13 for the report of a woman who was unresponsive. First responders discovered Liu-Chih Howell suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation led detectives to her grandson, 34-year-old David Macronald. He’s charged with second degree murder and is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police said Macronald is facing additional charges unrelated to this case.

The manner of death in this case has not been released.