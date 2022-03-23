NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The grandparents of Sierra Jenkins, the Virginian-Pilot reporter killed Saturday in a quintuple shooting in Norfolk, want change.

“We want it safe for our children and our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren,” Pam Jenkins told WAVY.

Sitting at the memorial for Sierra outside of Chichos Backstage, where she was gunned down, Pam Jenkins told us she was surprised to find there are no security cameras on the block.

“I want to see — soon — something done to get cameras put down here along the whole strip like they are on the Oceanfront,” she said.

Police and Norfolk City Council have not discussed adding cameras, but they have talked about adding patrol officers,

“I was also glad to see they were going to try to increase the police presence, but at the same time I’m concerned. I know they’re short on officers … so what happens to the rest of the city if you put extra police presence here?” Pam Jenkins said.

Students from nearby Tidewater Community College stopped in front of the memorial on Wednesday as well. They agree something needs to change, but they’re not sure cameras or cops can curtail the violence.

“Guns or weapons, in general, are just easily accessible in today’s world,” Tejavian Sanford said.

The scary circumstances, however, won’t stop them from going out on Granby Street, said Dane Christensen.

“A lot of people my age tend to think that nothing bad can happen to us at this point at this age, that, uh, we’re kind of immune from all the chaos in the world,” Christensen said.

It does make them stop and think, though.

“[I’m the] same age and I feel like I’ve still got a lot of life to live, and so it’s sad.” 25-year-old Destiny Chambers said.

If the city can do something to try to save another parent’s child, “it will be a start,” Pam Jenkins said.

“There’s nothing they can do to bring Sierra back,” Pam Jenkins said.