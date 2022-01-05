Grand jury certifies murder charges against Norfolk man who resided in apartment where 2 women died

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury has certified four charges including second-degree murder against a man previously accused of rape and abduction in Norfolk.

In a release from the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Wednesday, a grand jury certified four charges against Michael Nse Eyo Ebong. The charges are listed below:

Intercourse through mental incapacity or helplessness (offense date on May 22, 2021)

Object sexual penetration by force, threat, etc. (offense date on May 22, 2021)

Non-capital second-degree murder (offense date on Nov. 15, 2020, victim identified as Sheena West)

Non-capital second-degree murder (offense date on July 11, 2021, victim identified as Kelsey Paton)

The two non-capital second-degree murder charges were direct indictments, while the first two charges were certified in Ebong’s preliminary hearing in back in November of 2021.

Ebong has been charged with murder in the drug overdose deaths of 36-year-old Sheena West in November 2020, and 30-year-old Kelsey Paton in July 2021, nearly eight months apart.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene inside Ebong’s apartment on the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue.

At the time of his arrest in July 2021, court documents show he was charged in May and that one of his victims was mentally incapacitated or helpless. Ebong, however, was later charged with rape and abduction between the two incidents.

According to investigators, Ebong was known to frequent two restaurants in Virginia Beach: Seaside Raw Bar on Atlantic Avenue and Central at Shore on Red Tide Road.

Previously, in a Virginia Beach case from 2013, Ebong pleaded guilty to assaulting and robbing an exotic dancer he had hired after he demanded sex from her.

Court records show Ebong hired the victim for an exotic dance. The victim said he told her if they weren’t going to have sex he wanted his money back. He then took $160 from her purse.

Ebong, however, wouldn’t let her leave. She was able to get her purse back and then was able to run out of the house “with him in pursuit.”