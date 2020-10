NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a shooting in Norfolk left one person with injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at 7635 Granby Street in Norfolk which is near a Dollar Tree. The shooting was originally reported in the 1700 block of Granby Street, according to police.

There was one victim transported to a local hospital but the extent of injuries is not known.

