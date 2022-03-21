One southbound lane will be rerouted to a northbound lane

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews will close the southbound lanes of the Granby Street Bridge in Norfolk starting Monday, March 28 for bridge repairs.

To accommodate traffic, northbound traffic over the bridge will shift to the tar two right northbound lanes. The inside left northbound lane will be closed and switched to be used for southbound traffic.

The inside left turn lane of Willow Wood Drive will close to allow for the new single southbound lane to get onto the bridge.

This will be the traffic pattern for the bridge through late August 2022.

Signs will be installed warning of the change in the traffic pattern will be put up two weeks before the southbound closure.

The work is part of the Granby Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project, which will complete extensive repairs to extend the bridge’s lifespan. Both the bridge deck and the support structures require repair due to corrosion and deterioration.

The bridge work contractor will work with police as the traffic lanes are shifted over.