Granby Street Bridge lane closures to begin next week until spring 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Starting next week, portions of the Granby Street Bridge will be closed for construction until spring of 2021.

The Granby Street Rehabilitation Project is currently underway and is expected to be done by late 2022. Both the bridge deck and the support structures will be repaired to address current corrosion and deterioration issues as well as improve the bridge’s condition.

Starting the week of October 12 until spring 2021, the right northbound lane on the bridge will be closed to facilitate bridge repairs.



The following conditions can be expected until spring 2021:

Concrete barriers will separate northbound bridge traffic from the work zone in the right lane.

Two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction on Granby Street.

The speed limit will be temporarily reduced to 25 MPH on northbound Granby Street, between 40th Street and Willow Wood Drive.

The sidewalk on the east side of the bridge will be closed temporarily. The sidewalk on the west side of the bridge will remain open.

The bike lane on the southbound side of the bridge will remain open.

The fishing pier will be closed temporarily.

Starting on Tuesday, October 13 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., northbound Granby Street will be reduced temporarily to a single lane of traffic for up to three days.



During these timeframes, the right northbound lane will be closed north of 41st Street, and the two right northbound lanes on the bridge will be closed.



These lane closures will allow the contractor to set the concrete barriers for the extended closure of the right lane on the bridge. Business and residential entrances will be maintained during the lane closures.

The full closure of the southbound side of the bridge is not anticipated until 2022.

Latest Posts