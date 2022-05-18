NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned of a connection between the man accused of shooting five people — three fatally — on Granby Street in Norfolk in March, and the victim of another shooting last year in the city.

Family members have confirmed the Granby Street shooting suspect, 24-year-old Antoine Legrande Jr., lost his mother, 45-year-old Nicole Lovewine, in a triple homicide in Young Terrace last year.

Legrande was arrested Tuesday and is accused of shooting five people outside Chicho’s Backstage on Granby Street March 19. The shooting left three dead: 24-year-old Marquel Andrews, 25-year-old Devon “Malik” Harris and 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, a Virginian-Pilot reporter.

Lovewine, Legrande’s mother, was one of five people shot on Nov. 3 in Young Terrace. Ziontay Palmer, 20, is accused in that shooting.

Police said Palmer shot Lovewine’s 19-year-old daughter, Angel Legrande, who he had a relationship with, outside her mother’s apartment on Whitaker Lane. The woman ran to her mother’s apartment. Then, Palmer shot Lovewine, Lovewine’s girlfriend and a neighbor — all three of them died.

Another woman who was a neighbor (the fifth victim) and the 19-year-old (who was shot first) survived.

Officials said Angel Legrande was pregnant with Palmer’s child.

Legrande was arrested Tuesday. Palmer appeared in Norfolk court for a preliminary hearing in the Young Terrace shooting case on Wednesday. All but two charges against Palmer were certified to a grand jury at the end of the hearing. The case will now move to Norfolk Circuit Court, where the case will be tried.

Lovewine’s family says they forgive Palmer but want justice.