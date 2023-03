NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A student at Granby High in Norfolk was taken into custody on Tuesday after police responded to a report of a gun found at the school.

The Norfolk Police Department says they responded to Granby just after noon after getting the report of a student who had a gun.

No injuries were reported and the student was taken into custody with charges pending. No other details have been shared by police.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.