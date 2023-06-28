NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A team of Granby High School students were named international champions earlier this month.

According to a press release, a team of Granby High School students won first place in the Global Issues Problem Solving Senior Team Division at the Future Problem Solving International Competition. This competition took place at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and some teams traveled as far as Australia and Singapore to compete.

Below are the GHS Juniors that made up the winning team:

Cora Cowan

Eli Kesser

Devin Smigiel

Malcom Woollett

GHS sent two teams to this year’s competition after winning first and second places at the Virginia State Bowl in April. Usually, each state is only able to send one team to the international competition, however, Virginia was allotted a second bid to allow both teams to compete.

The topic of this years competition was currency and students competing were tasked with focusing on the digitization of currency, understanding what it is and what it means to its users.