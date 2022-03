NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Granby High School is on lockdown on Tuesday morning as police investigate a report of a person with a weapon at the school, police say.

Norfolk dispatchers originally said police were working an incident “near” the school, but police later confirmed there was a report of a weapon. They were notified just after 10 a.m.

Police didn’t have additional information as of 10:45 a.m. Check back for updates on this breaking news.