Governor’s School for the Arts’ student in Norfolk recognized in nationwide challenge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A student from the Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk was recognized for excellence in spoken word as part of the Walgreens Expressions Challenge.

Ayana Askew’s “Is Justice Blind?” was one of four spoken word performances chosen for the 2021 Walgreens Expressions Challenge. The categories were visual arts, spoken word, and media arts.

Ayana was one of only 15 student winners out of 3,554 entries across the country.

The Walgreens Expressions Challenge program was launched back in 2009 in Chicago and St. Louis at the suggestion of the Walgreens Community Task Force. Over the years, there has been a substantial rise in Expressions entries related to issues facing youth across the country.



The teens were encouraged to use their voice through art, spoken word, music and public service announcements (PSAs) to communicate their perspectives on challenging life issues such as bullying, self-esteem, gender identity, body image, sexual responsibility and more.

The winners were awarded $2,000 each at a special awards ceremony on May 21.