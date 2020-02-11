Governor pushes for $1M to enhance STEM opportunities for students at public HBCUs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam was in town Monday promoting a new program to get more teachers in the classroom.

It’s part of the governor’s push to enhance STEM opportunities for students at public Historically Black Colleges and Universities. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

It’s part of a national program called UTeach, and the $1 million state investment would start at Norfolk State University and Virginia State University.

With Virginia expected to add more than 150,000 STEM jobs in the next five years, the state wants to make sure there are plenty of people ready to fill them.

But the state needs more teachers to teach people the skills they need to fill those positions.

This million-dollar investment proposal is part of a public-private partnership to increase diversity and address the shortage of STEM educators across Virginia.

Norfolk State and Virginia State would be two of the first public HBCU’s to start implementing the UTeach program.

“To help the schools, to support the curriculums to allow students that are in these science-related fields to get a teaching degree while they’re getting their other degree — it’s just going to be a big deal for them,” Northam said.

Other schools across the nation will soon follow.

