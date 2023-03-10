NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be in Norfolk Friday for a special “economic development” announcement.

Details are still limited on what the specific development is. The event is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday at Advanced Integrated Technologies (AIT) located at 2427 Ingleside Road.

According to their website, AIT is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business established in 2009. The facility “assemble the right team of experienced craftsmen for your job with qualified technicians capable of performing cross trade work and years of experience in ship repair.”

10 On Your Side’s Raven Payne will be at the event.