NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Glenn Youngkin is set to announce a new public safety initiative Monday in Norfolk.

According to a press release, the announcement will occur on October 17 at 2 p.m. at 235 East Plume Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This initiative is part of his administration’s Violent Crime Taskforce and law enforcement and local leaders from across the Commonwealth are expected to join the governor Monday.