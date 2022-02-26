Gov. Youngkin calls on Norfolk to end partnership with Russian sister city

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling on the city of Norfolk to end its partnership with its Russian sister city.

The move comes days after Russian troops launched a broad, three-pronged assault on Ukraine that brought explosions and set off air raid sirens to the country’s capital, Kyiv, and other cities, shattering any remaining hope that a military conflict would be avoided.

“The invasion of Ukraine by Soviet dictator Vladimir Putin cannot stand, and the people of the Commonwealth are ready to rally in opposition to this senseless attack on a sovereign nation and western ideals,” said Governor Youngkin. “Today, we are acting to show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country. And while these are important steps, it is incumbent upon President Biden to take a stronger, more decisive leadership position to end this war.”

In 1992, Kaliningrad, Russia became Norfolk’s fifth sister city. It is the westernmost exclave part of the Russian Federation with a population of about one million people.

Over the course of their partnership, there have been a variety of academic and social exchanges between the two cities. A variety of students and faculty from both Old Dominion University and Norfolk Public School have visited Kaliningrad.

The most recent exchange from Kaliningrad to Norfolk was canceled in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to calling on the city of Norfolk to end their partnership, Youngkin also called on the city of Roanoke to end their partnerships with their Russian counterparts.

Youngkin also ordered the Department of General Services to review all contracts to determine what, if any, Virginia tax dollars are spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies.

The Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees and university endowment funds were also called to divest any and all holdings of the Russian Ruble and any and all securities of Russian companies.

10 On Your Side reached out to Norfolk city officials for comment and did not receive an immediate response.