NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin was in Norfolk Wednesday morning to make an economic announcement.

Lyon Shipyard is investing $8.5 million to expand its operations in the city. This expansion will create 134 new skilled trade jobs.

Lyon Shipyard, established in 1928, provides ship repair and industrial services. The company plans to increase its capacity to work on commercial ships and vessels that service offshore wind farm operations.

“Lyon Shipyard has been a leader in marine repair and industrial services in Norfolk for nearly a century, and its new investment will allow the company to service vessels integral to Virginia’s growing offshore wind industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We thank Lyon Shipyard for its long-term partnership with the Commonwealth and advancing Virginia’s position as a leading state in this emerging sector on the East Coast.”

“ We want to be the change so many other companies just talk about — Lyon Shipyard wants to lead the charge and help transform the socioeconomical landscape for the City of Norfolk and its residents,” said Nikole Dunkley, Vice President, Human Resources, Lyon Shipyard.

Lyon Shipyard has two facilities in Norfolk, located on waterfront property along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander expressed his gratitude to Lyon Shipyard for its ongoing commitment to the city, which is home to the world’s largest naval base.

“This significant expansion further solidifies our city’s position as a frontrunner in ship repair and fleet readiness,” said Alexander.

“Lyon Shipyard is well-positioned to be a significant contributor to Virginia’s emerging offshore wind energy sector,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “The offshore wind industry here will be enhanced with Lyon’s capabilities and expertise to succeed. This company is a great local resource, and this investment is going to help create jobs and drive the development of a new industry.”

Click here for the current list of available jobs at Lyon Shipyard.