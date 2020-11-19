Gov. Northam to make oyster restoration announcement in Norfolk

App users click here to watch.

— —

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to make an announcement about oyster restoration in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. aboard the Dominion Energy Learning Barge which is docked at Grandy Village along the Elizabeth River.

In 2014, the Elizabeth River Project (ERP), with help from regional partners, set out to improve conditions along the Eastern Branch, which they’ve named “the lost branch.”

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) has restored 21 acres of oyster reefs and the Elizabeth River Project created almost three acres more. According to ERP, oyster reefs are important because not only do they filter the water, but they also create a habitat for fin fish.

ERP Executive Director Marjorie Mayfield Jackson said Northam will be announcing a “huge milestone” Thursday.

10 On Your Side plans to provide a live stream of the announcement right here on WAVY.com at 2 p.m.