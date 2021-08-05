Gov. Northam announces expanded operations, 37 new jobs at Norfolk software startup

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that SVT Robotics, a Norfolk-based software company, will invest $101,400 to expand its operation. The expansion is expected to 37 new jobs to their office at 730 West 20th Street.

“We are thrilled by the ongoing efforts from the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Norfolk to create an environment that is extremely friendly to tech startups,” said A.K Schultz, CEO and Co-founder of SVT Robotics. “The VJIP jobs grant will make it easier for SVT to create tech jobs right here in Virginia. The ability to recruit the best technical talent is the lifeblood of tech companies and we applaud Virginia’s efforts to create strong tailwinds for firms like SVT.”

The software company is known for its work that accelerates the deployment of industrial robotics. Officials say they will be constructing a laboratory to house robotic equipment.

“SVT Robotics is a prime example of the success that innovative technology businesses can achieve in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “With a diverse ecosystem of entrepreneurs and startups along with global industry leaders, forward-looking companies are attracted to Virginia because of our unmatched combination of tech talent, world-class education institutions, and competitive operating costs. We look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth in Norfolk.”

Since launching in 2018, the company has continued to develop products that expedite and streamline the deployment of industrial robotics in the manufacturing and warehousing industries. Their SOFTBOT™ Platform allows companies to connect and integrate their enterprise systems to robots in a faster manner.

“Norfolk continues to lead in the development of innovative technologies,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.“SVT Robotics is a trailblazer in the deployment of enterprise robot technology, and we are excited about its plans to invest in an expansion that will create 37 new jobs. The city greatly appreciates SVT Robotics’ support of the Norfolk Innovation Corridor, and we are proud of the support the company has received from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.”