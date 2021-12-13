Gov. Northam attends Virginia National Guard deployment event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Northam attended a recent deployment of the Virginia National Guard in Norfolk Monday.

The event was part of Northam’s “Thank You, Virginia” Tour in Norfolk.



Around 300 soldiers are being deployed to the Middle East from units based in Norfolk, Hampton, and Hanover.



Around two weeks ago, more than 1,000 members of the National Guard from Virginian and Kentucky deployed from Bedford to the horn of Africa.

This is part of the largest National Guard deployment since 2007.