NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Glenn Youngkin has been announced as the speaker for Old Dominion University’s May 2023 commencement.

According to a press release, Youngkin will speak at the undergraduate ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on May 6 at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

This is the first commencement that has been held outdoors since May 2002. Previously, graduation ceremonies have been held in Chartway Arena.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the academic achievements of our newest Monarch alumni as they transition to the next phase of their personal and professional lives. We are equally excited to be joined by their family members and loved ones for this milestone, as well as Governor Youngkin who will provide an inspiring message, which will be driven by his passion for service and success in business,” President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. said.

It was also announced that Nina Brown Ed.D., a professor in the Department of Counseling and Human Services, will continue her tradition of serving as the faculty speaker for the Advanced Degree Ceremony on May 5.

Dr. Brown has taught at ODU for 55 years and focuses on research that she describes as the “Destructive narcissistic pattern”.