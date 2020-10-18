‘Good stop, Norfolk Fire-Rescue!’: Firefighters quickly put out vacant building fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vacant building caught fire in the Old Huntersville area of Norfolk on Saturday night.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews, a two-story building’s second story caught fire in the 1800 block of O’Keefe Street around 10 p.m.

Officials say the fire was put to an “aggressive stop” by firefighters. According to crews on scene, the fire was under control within thirty minutes of their arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.











Courtesy of Norfolk Fire-Rescue

