NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sunday afternoon the Norfolk community came together to remember their lost loved ones in an interesting way, with a game of kickball.

Impact Virginia and Hendricks Sports Talks put together Gone but not Forgotten.

Mechele Hairston, Executive Director of Impact Virginia said it’s a time for people to think back on those who had passed this year.

“It’s a day where the community comes together to love the families that have lost loved ones,” she explained.

The event started at 4 p.m. and consisted of a kickball tournament, memorial wall, a commemorative ceremony and other family friendly activities.

One of the organizers DeShawn Hendrick said he came up with the idea a couple of years ago after being diagnosed with a neuron disease.

“I started a sports page a couple of years ago and I was diagnosed with a motor neuron disease so me and my buddy Maceo Harrison decided we were going to do a kickball game every year,” he said.

Then the idea evolved into Sunday’s event. “This year we decided to branch off and do it for people that meant a lot to me and helped me with my sports page.”

Hairston said the turnout was amazing. “When we first got here outside it was kind of slow a little bit but just to see everybody out having fun, everybody with their families…it’s a blessing.”

Hendrick said with all of the evil going around in the world, the event is a step in the right direction to making Norfolk a better place.

“We’ve still got a lot more work to do but I think this is a start right here. We’ve got to start somewhere so today is a good day.”