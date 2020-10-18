Golf tournament organized in Moyock, N.C. to help the family of sailor who died being struck by forklift at Naval Station Norfolk

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Chief Petty Officer Adam Foti was a father, a husband and a friend to many.

“He was a good guy always happy, always smiling,” said family friend Nick Deweese.

Deweese served together with Foti in the NAVY and lived in the same community in Moyock, North Carolina.



“I had seen on social media where a brother had passed on Norfolk Friday morning, and I didn’t know who it was until Friday evening when I found out it was him and of course it was a shock,” said Deweese.

Foti was assigned to the USS Jason Dunham. He was at Naval Station Norfolk Friday on Pier 14 when he was struck by a forklift. He was transported to Norfolk General where he passed away. NCIS is investigating the incident.

Deweese says a golf tournament will be held Friday, October 23 at Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill to raise money for Foti’s family.



“Ever since we created this event and made it public, I had to charge my cellphone twice yesterday just from people emailing and Facebooking wanting to support and donate,” he said.

The event beings at 11 am. For more information on how you can be a part of the golf tournament: https://www.facebook.com/events/1769306826568295/



For other ways to donate to the family: https://mealtrain.com/v1yv88

