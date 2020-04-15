Ghent residents clean up after severe storm topples trees, damages property

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Some crews in Ghent spent the Tuesday cleaning up after severe weather blew through Hampton Roads on Monday.

Gusty winds toppled trees, causing some serious damage to property.

The new week got off to a rough start for the owner of a vehicle parked off Colonial Avenue. A huge tree was no match for the high winds.

“We’ve lived through a number or hurricanes, this is the worst wind I’ve seen,” said Colin Findlay.

Findlay was working from home and saw the tree fall down on his neighbor’s car. He said you could feel the ground shake when it landed.

“It was astonishingly quiet until it hit the ground,” Findlay said. “It takes your breath away. You never forget it, that’s for sure.”

The owner of the crushed car preferred not to speak on camera but he shared a photo of what his vehicle looks like now. The back end is severely damaged.

The tree also damaged Findlay’s vehicle.

“Unfortunately it took out the left front headlight and probably bent the frame a little bit. The door won’t open,” he said.

Just around the corner on Pembroke Avenue, the storm uprooted another tree, but this one landed on a house.

“We were just walking around the block and we noticed it,” said Stephanie Carman, who also lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors told 10 On Your Side the homeowners are OK, but the toppled tree is the second bout of bad luck at this house. The home was undergoing renovations after a fire broke out in March 2019.

Crews carefully removed the tree using a crane and chainsaws Tuesday.

“It’s just like one thing after another for them so hopefully it all gets worked out quickly,” Carman said.

