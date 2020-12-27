George Banks, local civic leader known as ‘Mayor of Berkley’ passes away

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The community is mourning the death of a local legend on Sunday.

George Banks was a civic leader and commonly referred to as “The Mayor of Berkley” for his devoted and selfless work in the Berkley neighborhood. Banks also served as a Norfolk NAACP branch president.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander posted on social media about his passing. He called Banks a mentor, friend, and confidant.

Alexander says Banks helped shape the Berkley community by introducing social and economic programs for its renewal.

Banks spent his life as a community-based grassroots and civic leader fighting against inequality and urban poverty.

Alexander says he will always be affectionately remembered as “The Mayor of Berkley.”

Councilwoman Angelia Williams Graves said, “Today is a sad day. I am saddened to learn of the passing of ‘The Mayor of Berkley,’ Mr. George Banks.”

“He was a giant of a man, a fighter for equality for all people, and he loved everyone. He had an engulfing smile, a big heart, and never stopped helping others. Rest in power Mr. Banks, Norfolk has lost a jewel that can never be replaced,” she continued.

Following Banks’ passing, Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) said, “George Banks was affectionately and rightly known as the ‘Mayor of Berkley’ – a part of Norfolk that he helped transform for the better of the city and its citizens who reside there.”

“George devoted his life to service to his community and successfully fought to eliminate the inequity and inequality of our nation’s housing policies. His passing is a tremendous loss for Norfolk and the greater Hampton Roads community. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, many friends, and all those that live in a safer and better community thanks to George’s decades of advocacy,” Scott continued.