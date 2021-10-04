Gateway Academy: Norfolk recruiting for career training program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Department of Human Services’ Career and Readiness Employee Services team is currently recruiting community members for its Fall 2021 Gateway Academy.
The Gateway Academy program connects eligible residents with career training opportunities with local providers.
A high school diploma or GED is required for some of the programs. City officials added that some criminal convictions may exclude participants in certain training programs.
To be eligible for the program, applicants must:
- Live in Norfolk
- Receive SNAP benefits
- Or have had previous employment that was impacted by COVID-19 through either furlough, termination, reduced hours, or layoff.
- To be screened for eligibility, click here.
Below are open positions with available training:
- Automotive Technician
- Certified Medical Assistant
- Certified Nursing Assistant
- Commercial Driver’s License (must have a valid driver’s license)
- CompTIA A+
- Medical Administrative Assistant
- Medical Billing & Coding
- Pharmacy Technician
- Phlebotomy Technician
- ServSafe Food Protection Manager
- Welding
Applicants must be able to participate in services virtually either by phone, email or on a computer.
Applications are being accepted through October 29. To enroll, participants can contact Norfolk FAmily Services Worker Melissa Ross at 757-793-1450.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.