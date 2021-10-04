Gateway Academy: Norfolk recruiting for career training program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Department of Human Services’ Career and Readiness Employee Services team is currently recruiting community members for its Fall 2021 Gateway Academy.



The Gateway Academy program connects eligible residents with career training opportunities with local providers.

A high school diploma or GED is required for some of the programs. City officials added that some criminal convictions may exclude participants in certain training programs.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must:

Live in Norfolk

Receive SNAP benefits

Or have had previous employment that was impacted by COVID-19 through either furlough, termination, reduced hours, or layoff.

To be screened for eligibility, click here.

Below are open positions with available training:

Automotive Technician

Certified Medical Assistant

Certified Nursing Assistant

Commercial Driver’s License (must have a valid driver’s license)

CompTIA A+

Medical Administrative Assistant

Medical Billing & Coding

Pharmacy Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

ServSafe Food Protection Manager

Welding

Applicants must be able to participate in services virtually either by phone, email or on a computer.

Applications are being accepted through October 29. To enroll, participants can contact Norfolk FAmily Services Worker Melissa Ross at 757-793-1450.