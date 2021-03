NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Natural Gas and fire-rescue crews responded to a gas leak Monday afternoon in the Colonial Place neighborhood in Norfolk.

Virginia Natural Gas was on the scene working to secure the leak as of 5 p.m.

The call reporting the leak came in at 3:37 p.m. in the 4300 block of Colonial Avenue.

43rd Street between Pennsylvania and Maryland avenues was closed because fire-rescue crews were on the way to the scene, dispatchers said.

