Gas leak at Raising Cane’s by ODU fixed, all clear given

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters have cleared a small gas leak Tuesday morning at the Raising Cane’s by Old Dominion University.

Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey says the leak was caused by a malfunctioning unit inside the chicken restaurant at 4100 Monarch Way. Multiple units responded around 9:30 a.m. after employees smelled an odor, and residents above were temporarily evacuated.

As of 11 a.m. the issue was fixed and all but two units had cleared.

Latest Posts: