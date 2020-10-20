Gas leak at Raising Cane’s by ODU fixed, all clear given

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters have cleared a small gas leak Tuesday morning at the Raising Cane’s by Old Dominion University.
Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey says the leak was caused by a malfunctioning unit inside the chicken restaurant at 4100 Monarch Way. Multiple units responded around 9:30 a.m. after employees smelled an odor, and residents above were temporarily evacuated.
As of 11 a.m. the issue was fixed and all but two units had cleared.
