Garbage truck catches on fire on Campostella Bridge in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders are currently on the scene of a garbage truck on fire in Norfolk.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 3:46 p.m. for a garbage truck on fire in the northbound lanes of the Campostella Bridge.

There were no injuries reported.

Northbound lanes are open however, southbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.