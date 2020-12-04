WATCH: Garbage truck catches on fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A garbage truck went up in flames in Norfolk Friday afternoon.

Images from the scene in the 1600 block Lafayette Boulevard show flames and smoke coming from the vehicle. WAVY viewer Austin Johnson shared video he captured. The fire was underneath the truck and shooting out the top. You can actually hear what sounds like the fire hissing in the video.

Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey, who responded to the incident, told WAVY News the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. She said the vehicle was still smoking when she arrived on scene just after 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.