Gang member sentenced to decade in prison on illegal firearms, fraud and identity theft charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A known gang member will spend over a decade in prison in connection to several illegal firearms, fraud and identity theft charges.

Court documents show that 24-year-old Damarco Antonio Smith worked with three other gang members to commit bank fraud in Norfolk, as well as on the Peninsula from 2018 to March 2020. They would deposit stolen checks into several accounts then quickly withdraw or transfer funds before the accounts were frozen.

Smith would also steal credit cards and other personal information, which he used to clone fraudulent debit and credit cards.

While executing search warrants at two houses, officers found dozens of stolen, fraudulent, and blank credit, debit, and gift cards, along with several device-making types of equipment.

During that same time, Smith was caught with at least nine illegal handguns, including weapons with large-capacity magazines. At least four were bought at licensed stores by lying about not being an unlawful user of controlled substances.

He also lied on his application for a concealed weapons permit.

In March 2020, Smith was involved in a gunfight that left one man paralyzed after being shot in the back. Smith and several other gang members drove the man to the hospital and tried to drop him off in the emergency room.

They were subsequently stopped by police where two guns were recovered.

Smith was sentenced on Thursday to 124 months in prison for possessing at least nine illegal firearms, committing credit union fraud in an attempt to gain more than $120,000, and causing financial harm to approximately 34 identity theft victims.