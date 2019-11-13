Gang member given 24 years in string of armed robberies at grocery stores

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A member of the Bloods street gang has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for acting as the gunman in several armed robberies at Hampton Roads grocery stores.

Darrius Heuser-Whitaker, 20, was sentenced late Monday in federal court in Norfolk, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to the release, Heuser-Whitaker was one of two masked gunmen who robbed a Virginia Beach Food Lion. They also tried to rob a Harris Teeter in the city.

Heuser-Whitaker pushed a semi-automatic handgun into store managers’ backs and ordered them to give him money from the safes in the stores.

Heuser-Whitaker is one of 10 people who were arrested in connection with the robberies. The group worked in teams of at least six people to orchestrate the crimes, the release said.

The final robbery attempt was unsuccessful. The other masked gunman, Devonta Doyle, shot the manager of a Harris Teeter after they were unable to open the safe. Doyle, Heuser-Whitaker and others fled the scene and threw their shoes out of the car they were riding in near Regent University.

Police later linked one of the shoes to Heuser-Whitaker through DNA analysis. Most of the other suspects were linked to a group of friends from the College Park neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

Heuser-Whitaker is the next-to-last person to be sentenced. The group of people, their roles and sentences include: