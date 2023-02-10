Image of Norfolk burglary suspects and vehicles used in the crimes. (Photo courtesy: NPD)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police want to find two men accused of committing three recent burglaries in the Ocean View area of the city.

In all three instances, the businesses reported to police that the suspects stole gaming machines.

The crimes all happened when these impacted businesses were closed.

Willoughby Inn, 1534 W Ocean View Avenue, burglarized on February 6 around 2:25 a.m.

East Beach Bar and Grill, 3501 E. Ocean View Ave., burglarized on February 7 around 5:15 a.m.

Airport Quick Mart, 2504 E. Little Creek Road, burglarized on February 8 around 4:40 a.m.

Surveillance cameras captured footage from all three burglaries. Take a look at the suspects and vehicles in the images police released.

If you recognize these individuals or the vehicles used, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.