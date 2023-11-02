NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Newborns are naturally adorable, but dressing them in Halloween costumes takes it to another level!

The NICU team at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital created handmade costumes for the babies in their unit and posted pictures of them on social media all dressed up for the holiday.

The costumes included: Flintstones characters, Superman, a baby cow, milk… and a cookie, and a future astronaut!

The families of the babies were gifted the costumes.

Sentara says its care team started this tradition to help make the babies’ first Halloween memorable and an uplifting experience. ·