NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Community members gathered in Norfolk on Tuesday to remember the life and legacy of a local store owner gunned down in a double shooting.
The Metropolitan Funeral Service on Granby Street is holding the service for 84-year-old James Carter, who officials say was killed trying to break up a fight in front of his store, Triple C Convenience on Lindenwood Ave. on Dec. 20.
