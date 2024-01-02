NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Community members gathered in Norfolk on Tuesday to remember the life and legacy of a local store owner gunned down in a double shooting.

The Metropolitan Funeral Service on Granby Street is holding the service for 84-year-old James Carter, who officials say was killed trying to break up a fight in front of his store, Triple C Convenience on Lindenwood Ave. on Dec. 20.

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson was in attendance of the funeral, and will provide updates.