Funeral arrangements for Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker released

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The funeral arrangements for Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker has been released by his family to honor the boxing legend.

In a statement released Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m., Whitaker’s family invites the community to “celebrate the life, legacy, and love of the Champ.”

The funeral will be on Saturday, July 20, at the Scope Arena in Norfolk located at 201 E. Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia, 23510.

Public viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The service will be at 11 a.m. and will be open to the public.

His family recommends the community to send flowers to Metropolitan Funeral Service in Berkley located at 120 W. Berkley Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia, 23523.

