Fundraiser to be held for lone survivor of Norfolk crash that killed 3

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk community is rallying behind a woman who was seriously hurt in a car crash just over two weeks ago.

The crash happened on East Princess Anne Road, killing three people. Faith Gonse is the only survivor.

Mona Lisa Restaurant and Bar in Norfolk is hosting a barbecue fundraiser for Gonse to help with her recovery. Gonse and the victims who died were longtime customers at the restaurant.

For restaurant owner Tommy Posilero, the people who frequent his business are more than just paying customers.

“It’s just like ‘Cheers’ up in here. People know each other. They come and get their own drinks. They want a soda, they get a soda. That’s how close-knit family we are here,” he said.

That family is coming together to support one of their own.

Gonse was riding with friends Denis Snead, Josh Delp, and Christiane Rivera on East Princess Anne Road when Norfolk police say the car ran off the road and hit a tree. Gonse is the lone survivor of the crash. She went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“I lost it. I was devastated. I didn’t know what to do,” Posilero said. “They came every day to support me and they told friends about my place.”

While they grieve their loss, the focus is now on Gonse. She’s out of the hospital but has a long road ahead of her.

“By the grace of God, she pulled through it but she’s got some extensive injuries in her back,” Posilero said.

The restaurant will be hosting a barbecue benefit this weekend. Posilero said without hesitation, people in the community stepped up to help.

“Southern Meats donated a pig to us, we got a guy cooking a pig,” he said. “We got some entertainment going on and we’re going to try to raise as much money as we can, at least get her through the next four or five months.”

Plates will be sold for $15 and all the proceeds will go to Gonse. She’s already overwhelmed by the support.

“If we can raise $15,000, that would be a blessing. Anything past that is a bonus,” Posilero said.

The benefit kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information on the event, click here.

If you’d like to contribute to an online fundraiser, click here.

