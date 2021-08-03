Frontier Airlines announces non-stop flights from Norfolk to Miami for as low as $29

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local residents planning a trip to Miami for the upcoming holiday season will now get a chance with new Frontier Airlines flights starting November.
On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced new non-stop flights from Norfolk International Airport to Miami International Airport which will begin on November 2, 2021.
Flights operate each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday with introductory fares as low as $29.
Miami is currently the 9th ranked destination from Norfolk and is also an important gateway to the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.
For more information, click here.
