NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you have an upcoming flight on Frontier Airlines, you need to know about an important travel policy update.

Beginning August 16, all Frontier ticket counters, including the ones at Norfolk International Airport (ORF), will close for check-ins and baggage drop-off one hour before your scheduled flight. It previously closed 45 minutes prior.

ORF tweeted that ticket counters open two hours before departure.

A post from Frontier about the policy change stated “We continue to be committed to getting you and your bags to your destination without interruption.”