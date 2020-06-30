Front doors of Norfolk federal courthouse building shattered

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The glass front doors of the federal courthouse in Norfolk were shattered Monday night.
Dispatchers say they received a call at 8:50 p.m. reporting the front doors had been vandalized.
Photos show some doors completely broken out, while others have significant cracks.
WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall reports Norfolk Police were still on scene as of 11:20 p.m. investigating.
The courthouse is located in the 600 block of Granby Street.
It’s unclear what was used to break the doors, or if there are any suspects.
