From socially-distanced circles, 250 fans will watch MEAC’s championship game at Norfolk park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday when teams tip-off in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship basketball game, hundreds of fans that may typically be cheering from the stands will be cheering from socially-distanced circles in Town Point Park.

The governor’s executive orders surrounding the coronavirus pandemic only allow for 250 fans to be in attendance per-game at Scope Arena, which is built to hold roughly 10,000 people.

So, in partnership with Visit Norfolk and Festevents, MEAC is hosting a COVID-19 safe watch party outdoors.

For $85, a person was able to reserve a 10-foot diameter spot on the festival field lawn for up to four fans to watch the games on a large LED screen. Their tickets also include a boxed lunch catered by Omar’s Carriage House, drink tickets, MEAC masks and shirts and a live DJ will be there too.

Tickets for the 250-person event sold out in six days.

“I feel like it will be a great extension of the event,” Festevents CEO Ted Baroody told Norfolk City Council last week.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of MEAC and the ninth consecutive year Norfolk has hosted the basketball tournament. Traditionally, the weekend sees an influx of alumni from member schools flock to downtown Norfolk. Hotel rooms are booked up and bars and restaurants are kept busy.

It’s an economic impact the city looks forward to. It wasn’t seen completely last year, however, as MEAC’s basketball tournament was called off at the midway point on account of the pandemic.

Baroody said even with the watch party, the city should expect much of the same this year.

“It’s not a huge economic impact,” Baroody said. “But if we can get some people paying to park down here, we’ll be paying admission tax on the circles we did sell. You know every little bit helps.”

Baroody stressed that the event would be safe.

A map detailing the layout of the MEAC Watch party in Town Point Park (Courtesy: City of Norfolk)

“We have very strict rules we are following with both the health department and city leadership on masks at all times unless eating or drinking,” Baroody said.

A presentation Baroody presented to City Council noted that all spray-painted circles would be 10 feet apart from each other and no gathering will be permitted outside of the circles.

Festevents also arranged for one of the largest tents ever set up at Town Point Park to be in place to allow for the party to go on if it rains.

The format is similar to the “Thank Goodness We’re Open” (TGWO) series of live music events Festevents put on last year.

Baroody told City Council that he hopes the success of this event can “open the door” for more opportunities.