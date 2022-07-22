NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting near the 1000 block of E. Indian River Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon.

The location is Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in Norfolk.

One man was shot just after 12:30 p.m. and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Portsmouth Police. No word yet on his condition.

Portsmouth Police also confirmed their officers were involved in the shooting, but said no officers were injured.

This is all the information available at this time. Police have not said what led to the shooting, or why Portsmouth was involved in the Norfolk incident.

Chopper 10 flew over the scene just after 2 p.m. Video showed crime tape around a large portion of the cemetery. A BMW that crashed into one of the headstones appeared to have several bullet holes in the windshield.

Screenshot from Chopper 10 video. July 22, 2022

