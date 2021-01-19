Fresh addition coming to Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk neighborhood is preparing for something fresh this spring.

Farmers markets are popular across Hampton Roads, but Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood doesn’t have one. That is going to change in 2021.

It’s something the Ghent Business Association has thought about for some time now. They want people to have access to fresh produce and give them a way to shop small and safely during the pandemic.

“We went ahead and got our famers and our local vendors and bakeries and food producers,” said Lori Golding-Zontini, the market manager for the Ghent Farmers Market.

The green space in front of Blair Middle School on Colley Avenue and Spotswood Avenue will be transformed into the Ghent Farmers Market starting in April. It will run on the first and third Friday of each month from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. through September.

Golding-Zontini was approached by the Ghent Business Association to make this happen. She’s had success with two other farmers markets in Virginia Beach, keeping them open and safe during the pandemic.

“It gave other people options to not go to grocery stores and to frequent these farmers markets and order online,” she said.

It also gave small businesses a boost.

“It gives people a platform, it gives these another oomph if you will, back to business,” said Golding-Zontini. “It gives locals that won’t come out of their house, who are afraid to patronize these small businesses, [the chance] to come out again, help these businesses thrive.”

Golding-Zontini says the Ghent Farmers Market will have COVID-19 safety measures in place.

“We’re going to have an entrance and an exit, everyone must wear a mask,” she said. Plus, there will be sanitizing stations and social distancing.

They’re asking for volunteers to help make it happen.

She said, “Make sure all of our customers and patrons feel safe and are going the way they should and navigating safely through our market.”

Golding-Zontini says the reaction so far has been great, and they hope this fresh addition to the neighborhood will be a bright spot in 2021.

Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.