NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Harborfest is back on the banks of the Elizabeth River. It’s the 47th year for the maritime festival in Norfolk, and it remains an icon in the community.

Toni Starling remembers her days as a little girl visiting the festival.

“I used to come a lot as a kid. My mom used to bring me a lot,” she said.

She hasn’t been in a while but wanted to create those same memories with her son.

“I wanted to bring him out and see what’s going on and have some fun with the family,” Starling said.

They tried all the cool things while they visited.

“We’ve gone on some of the boats which was really cool,” she said. “We are about to go over and get some food,” she said.

It’s not hard to find food in Town Point Park. Everywhere you look there is something tasty to sample.

That’s what Jimmy Whiteside spent his time doing.

“Of course, I’ve been to all the vendors sampling everything,” he said.

He ran into Harborfest while visiting from Atlanta. He gives his first time a thumbs up.

“It’s an added bonus all the people and activities and the boats it’s great actually,” Whiteside said.

The fun doesn’t stop. There is still a weekend of fun going on.

Check out the complete list of activities by clicking here.