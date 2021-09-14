French submarine FNS Améthyste to arrive at Naval Station Norfolk Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The French are coming!

French submarine FNS Améthyste (S605) is set to arrive at Naval Station Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

Part of the visit across the pond is to commemorate the “Battle of the Capes” from the Revolutionary War. The French victory at the “Battle of the Capes” helped push for American independence from Great Britain.

FNS Améthyste was commissioned in 1992 as the fifth in the Rubis class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines.



The crew will be hosted by the crew of USS John Warner (SSN 785) in Norfolk, a Virginia-class fast attack submarine commissioned in 2015.